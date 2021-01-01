Memorials may be made to the Baylor Foundation at Baylor University, Waco, Texas. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
Beverly Wray Morrison
TYLER — Beverly Wray Morrison joined her heavenly Lord on December 16, 2020, in Tyler, Texas, at The Heights Nursing Home. A private graveside service will be held at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Morrison will be laid to rest at the side of her husband, Dr. Bergen Morrison.
Memorials may be made to the Baylor Foundation at Baylor University, Waco, Texas. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
Memorials may be made to the Baylor Foundation at Baylor University, Waco, Texas. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Pence requests East Texas federal court to deny Gohmert's lawsuit
-
19-year-old Tyler native launches cologne and perfume line
-
NET Health's private vaccine clinic unintentionally goes public; health district out of COVID-19 vaccine doses
-
Canton man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County
-
Tyler judge: Pence needs to respond to Gohmert lawsuit tomorrow