Beverly Wray Morrison
TYLER — Beverly Wray Morrison joined her heavenly Lord on December 16, 2020, in Tyler, Texas, at The Heights Nursing Home. A private graveside service will be held at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Morrison will be laid to rest at the side of her husband, Dr. Bergen Morrison.
Memorials may be made to the Baylor Foundation at Baylor University, Waco, Texas. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.

Recommended For You


Tags