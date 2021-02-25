Beverly Alford
CHANDLER — A graveside service for Beverly Alford, 67, of Chandler will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Chapel Cemetery in Van, Tx with Pastor David Martin and Roy Cooper officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Alford passed away Tuesday in Tyler. She was born March 2, 1953 in Tyler, Tx to the late Walter and Marie Driggers.
Beverly graduated from John Tyler High School in 1971. In May of that same year, she married the love of her life Ronny.
She worked at Aetna for many years. In her spare time she could usually be found in the computer room playing a game and watching her shows.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her son, Randy Alford, who you can guarantee was the first person to greet her in heaven; brothers, Billy Driggers and Bobby Driggers; nephews, Brandon and Phillip Driggers; father and mother-in-law, Sammy and Iva Stainback Alford; sister-in-law, Connie Driggers; and brother-in-law Samuel Alford.
She is survived by her loving husband, of almost 50 years, Ronny Lee Alford; daughter, Rhonda Alford; daughter-in-law, Mandy Alford; granddaughter, Ashleigh Woodruff and husband Taylor; granddaughters, Hannah and Cheyenne Cowart; sister, Betty (Ronnie) Colston; brother, Benny Driggers; sisters-in-law, Lucille Davis, Hazel (Dean) Mason, and Dolores Head; brother-in-law, Buddy Alford, and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Woodruff, Chris Driggers, Mike Votaw, Brad Isbell, Jeremy Downey, and Austin McFarland.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
