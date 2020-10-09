Beulah Laverne Dyer Sharp
KNOXVILLE, TN — Mrs. Beulah Laverne Dyer Sharp 79, of Knoxville TN passed away on October 6, 2020 to meet with her Lord and Savior and loved ones gone on before her. She loved her church and her family. Her Sunday School class held a special place in her heart. Beulah was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Rose Sharp Thorpe; love of her life Jack Wayne Sharp; God daughter Jennifer Lee; parents Carl and Edna Dyer. She leaves behind brothers, Jack (Jo Ann) Dyer of Ringgold, GA, Jerry (Mary) Dyer of Fredericksburg, VA; special nieces and nephews, you know who you are; great nieces and great nephews and several cousins; Lifelong friends Mary Fawver, Mackie McGhee, Brenda Nelson. Beulah retired from Carrier Corporation with 21 years service at Knoxville, TN and 10 years at Tyler, TX. In lieu of flowers Beulah requests that a donation to Riverview Baptist Church, 3618 Delrose Dr., Knoxville TN 37914 be made in her honor.
Berry Highland South Funeral Home
9010 Simpson Rd.
Knoxville, TN 37920
865-573-7300
