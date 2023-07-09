Beulah Bell Bennington
TYLER — Services for Beulah Bell Bennington, 84, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Lanny Bridges officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, Texas.
Beulah passed away July 1, 2023, peacefully in her home surrounded by love of family. She was born November 21, 1938, in Tyler to Lester C. and Alma McMillan. Mrs. Bennington was a lifelong resident of Tyler. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1957 and married Hunter Bell shortly after graduation. Together, they became the first Texas distributors for Roffler hairstyling products. Beulah attended both beauty and barber school and held a license for each. She was passionate about her career as a hairstylist to both men and women for over 50 years. She owned Hunter’s Two barbershop until her retirement in 2018.
After her first husband’s death, she met and married Tom Bennington in 2003. They enjoyed traveling and new adventures together. She loved bowling, ballroom dancing, and was an amazing southern cook. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Beulah is survived by her current husband of 19 years, Tommy J. Bennington; children from her first marriage, Nicki and Bryan; grandchildren, Whitney, Hunter, and Conner; great-granddaughter, Scarlett. Beulah and Tom blended their families when they married and she is also survived by Tom’s children; John and Leeman; grandchildren, Victoria, Lauryl, Emily, Riley, and Evan; great-granddaughter, Amelia; sisters, Nancy Bass and Juanita Ellison; sister-in-law, Ann McMillan; and many nieces and nephews.
Beulah is preceded in death by first husband, Hunter Bell (d. 1986), her parents, five brothers, and three sisters.
The family gives many thanks to Choice Hospice and the caregivers who have provided her support and loving care over the last two years.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904 (www.cancer.org) or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.act.alz.org).