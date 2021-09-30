Bettye Bell Capel
TYLER — Bettye Stogner Bell Capel, of Tyler, TX, passed away at home on September 28, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones.
Bettye was born on September 1, 1932, in Bogota, TX to B.F. and Mary Elizabeth (Miller) Stogner. She grew up in Mt Pleasant and moved to Tyler after her marriage to Leroy Bell in 1950. Together they raised 2 children, Kathey and John in Tyler and Lindale, TX. Bettye dedicated herself to her husband and to her life of being a wonderful mother. After Leroy’s death in 1992, she later married Jim Capel in 2009. He was lifelong friend of hers and Leroy’s. Bettye and Jim loved their retired years traveling in the RV and playing 42 with friends. Bettye was a Christian; a faithful and active member of Green Acres Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a volunteer at Christus Mother Frances Hospital for more than 20 years. Bettye enjoyed sitting on the porch, eating out, playing Mahjong, and shopping. In fact, it was once said, “She would be the first woman on the moon if she knew there was a Walmart on the way.” She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her devotion to family, and her love of God. Bettye was predeceased by her parents, B.F. and Mary Elizabeth Stogner; her husband, Leroy Bell; and her brother and sister, Hershel Stogner and Lucille Murray. She is survived by her husband, Jim Capel; her children, Kathey Chapman (Ron) of Tyler, and John Bell (Kathy) of Texarkana; grandchildren, LeAnna Martin, Jason Leewright, Barbara Bowers, Sarah Branscomb; and great grandchildren, Jonathan, Joshua, Caleb, Jack, Luke, Sadie, Banister, Bennett. Bettye loved to “go riding.” Her final earthly ride will be to Lindale City Cemetery in Lindale, TX where private interment will be arranged by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Charles Rex Newman, brother of Jim Capel, will officiate. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, October 1 in the Chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. The family will receive friends from1:00 to2:00 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that contributions be made to Meals on Wheels, 3001 Robertson Rd, Tyler, TX 75701, 903-593-7385, www.mealsonwheelsetx.org, or to the charity of your choice.