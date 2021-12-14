Bettye Ann Acker Taylor
TYLER — Bettye Ann Acker Taylor “Mom, Mother, Meme” passed away December 10, 2021, at the age of 89.
Bettye was born March 15, 1932, in Tyler, Texas to Ben F. Acker and Alma May Emerson Acker. She was their only child.
Bettye grew up in Tyler attending Bonner Elementary, Hogg Junior High, and moved to Chapel Hill where she finished the tenth grade “which was as many grades they had at that time”. She finished high school and graduated Valedictorian of the class of 1949 at Tyler High in Tyler.
Bettye met the love of her life, Wesley Marion Taylor, when they were both students of Tyler Junior College. Bettye and Wesley married on March 22, 1952. They had 51 wonderful years together until the passing of Wesley on February 25, 2003. They were blessed with three children: David Wesley Taylor, Gary Mark Taylor, and Kay Elaine Taylor Danna.
Bettye was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Tyler. She was a member of the United Methodist Women where she held many positions on the board during her faithful Christian life. She was a member of The Mr. & Mrs. Sunday School Class.
Bettye was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi and held the office of President at the Tyler City Council. Dedicated to raising money for charities and scholarships for local students to attend college in Tyler. Bettye was a lifetime member of the American Business Womens Association, Tyler Chapter. Bettye was a member of “The Sterling Wives” of Sterling Faucet Co.
With raising three children in Tyler Independent School District, she was an active member of the PTA and held many leadership offices within the PTA from elementary through high school. As you can imagine, our mom was often at school and all of the teachers and principals knew her very well. We had to be on our Best Behavior and do our best to keep our grades up.
Bettye worked for the chest hospital now known as UT Health North, a dental assistant for John Scott, DDS in Mineola, and a medical assistant for Carter Anderson, M.D. in Tyler. Bettye retired from J.C. Penney as a buyer in merchandising records at the Tyler store.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Alma Acker and husband, Wesley Taylor.
She is survived by her son, David Wesley Taylor and wife, Patrice of Whitehouse; her son, Gary Mark Taylor and wife, Dawn of Chapel Hill; her daughter, Kay Elaine Taylor Danna of Tyler; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Wade Taylor, Jessica Ann Taylor, Brian Wesley Taylor, Jason Clark Taylor, Jonathan Wesley Danna, Codye Patrick Tayler; her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Hanks, Zachary Stewart, Hadley Taylor, Ryan Taylor, Logan Taylor, and Dustin Sauceman; her sister-in-law, Nancy Kemplin Taylor of Grand Prairie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.