Betty Wylie
TYLER — Betty Ann Wylie passed away surrounded by her family on April 30, 2022. Betty was born May 21,1943 to A.R. and Grace Mannin in Ropesville TX. After graduating from Plainview High School, she married Calvin Wylie on December 30,1962. They moved to Tyler in 1971 where she resided until her passing. She is survived by her husband Calvin Wylie, three children, four grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren. Services will be held Friday May 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Tyler TX. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Hospice of East Texas.