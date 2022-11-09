Betty Sue Briggs
TYLER — Betty Briggs, 75, of Tyler, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. Services for Betty will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church with Father Dwight Helt and Pastor Stephen O’Neal officiating. She was born July 28, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Betty graduated from Midwest City High School in 1965. She graduated from TJC with her Associates in Journalism and Business in 1985. Betty received her Bachelors from UT Tyler in 1987 and her Masters of Science in a little over a year while working part-time at a local newspaper and teaching journalism classes at TJC. Betty was the Alumni Director for TJC for 15 years. She retired from TJC in 2013. Betty is preceded in death by her father; James Whitney Briggs, mother; Lucille Mae Briggs, and brothers; James L. Briggs and Richard J. Briggs. She is survived by her brother Steve Briggs and wife Susan of Piedmont Oklahoma, her daughter Andrea “Kristin” Clement, her husband Brent of Rockwall; and her son Robert W. Helt II and his wife Tonya of Bullard. Betty is also survived by her beloved granddaughters, Kelsey Helt, Kyleigh Ortega, Rylee Helt, and Reagan Ortega. Betty is remembered as being a true friend, a loving Mother, and Grandmother “Nana”, and a blessing to those who knew her.