Betty Smith Mallory
TYLER — Longtime banker, civic leader, and active member of the United Methodist Church, Betty S. Mallory, 94, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 at her independent living apartment in Austin, Texas.
She will be buried in a private ceremony at Sabine Cemetery (Smith County). Visitation is at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler, Friday, June 16, at 1 pm, followed by a service at 2 pm. with Rev. Richard Luna officiating.
Betty was born January 3, 1929, the 15th of 16 children of James A. and Bettie Smith. She completed Lindale High School and the Federal Institute in Tyler, then began a long banking career, rising from secretary to vice-president, one of the first in Tyler. A lifelong Methodist, she helped build Wesley Methodist Church and later served at Pollard UMC in the theater program, choir, and Sunday School. She also was branch president of the American Cancer Society, president of the Senior Citizens Center, and board member of the East Texas State Fair, where she established the Academic Rodeo program. In 2012 the fair named her East Texas Senior of the Year. For many years she supported and managed her husband Tom’s Western Swing band. In her mid-80s Betty took up painting and won ribbons at the fair.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60-plus years, Thomas Earl Mallory. She is survived by son, Randy Mallory and wife Sallie Evans of Austin TX; by son, David Mallory and wife Amy Mallory of Raleigh, NC; and by daughter, Pam Mallory Johnson and husband Von Johnson of Redondo Beach, CA. Survivors also include grandchildren, Evan Mallory and wife Leslie Mallory of Austin, TX, Elissa Mallory of St. Paul, MN, Stacey Branson and husband Adam of Raleigh, NC, Robert Mallory of Raleigh, NC, Mallory Honey and husband Michael of Long Beach, CA, and Samantha Van Der Wall and husband John of Valley Village, CA; great-grandchildren include: Elliot and Lincoln Mallory of Austin, TX and Violet, Henry, and Ava Pearl Branson of Raleigh, NC. Other survivors include her “exchange student” son, Gerhard Frech and his wife Gudrun.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sabine Cemetery Assn., Box 54, Lindale TX 75771.