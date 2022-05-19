Betty Ruth Gower
TYLER — Betty Ruth Gower, 68, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Betty was born September 16th, 1953 in Mercedes, TX and grew up in Weslaco, TX where she met and married her devoted husband, David Gower. They then moved to Tyler where they raised their two beautiful daughters and began their family business, Gower Computer Support, where Betty was the office manager for over 30 years.
Betty was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church and was active in the choir for many years. Betty was also very active with the Tyler Soccer Association. Her passion was family and she loved being “Nana” to her grandchildren whom she adored.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years, David Gower, her daughter, Kimberly Gower Pogue, son-in-law Christopher Pogue, grandchildren Elijah, Gabriel and Olivia, sister Patricia Fossler, nephews, extended family and many friends. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Franklin and Dorcas Eilers and daughter Pamela Gower.
Family, friends and others whose lives Betty touched are invited to celebrate her life on Friday morning, beginning with a graveside burial service at 9:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery of Tyler, located at 12053 State Hwy 64 W, Tyler Texas 75704. Memorial service will begin at 10 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 118 Bois D’Arc Ave, Tyler, TX 75702 with a reception following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church.
Betty’s compassion, energy, giving spirit and grace will be a continued inspiration to those who know and love her.