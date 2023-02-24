Betty Ruth Cagle Hall
TYLER, TEXAS — Betty Ruth Cagle Hall, 89, of Tyler passed away peacefully on February 21, 2023 and went to be with her Savior. Betty was born October 1, 1933, in Tyler to the late Eldon and Myrtle Shackleford Cagle. Betty put her faith in Christ at a young age.
She was a member of Lake Tyler Baptist Church and formerly Friendly Baptist where she was actively involved. Betty played the piano, taught Sunday school and also children’s choir at church. She attended Tyler Junior College, East Texas Baptist University and was a graduate of Baylor University. She taught elementary school at Chapel Hill ISD and Tyler ISD.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Norman Cagle, and wife Gerry. She is survived by her brother, James Cagle and wife Tommie, nephews Kevin Cagle and wife Cristi, Walter Cagle and wife Jill, Kenneth Cagle and wife Maria, niece Angie Greer and husband George.
A graveside service for Betty will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, 3:00 p.m. at Bascom Cemetery, 12489 FM 848 with Kevin Basham officiating. If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler 75707