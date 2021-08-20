Betty Ross
TYLER — Funeral services for Ms. Betty Ross, 72 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11 am in the sanctuary of Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Quinton Ross serving as eulogist. FACE MASK REQUIRED. Burial will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Ms. Ross was born on September 17, 1948 and transitioned on August 10, 2021. She attended Bragg Morris School, was a care giver and member of Mt. Sinia Baptist Church where she was a member of the food and decorating committe and also a member of the senior choir. She was preceded in death by her parents; Hobart and Ardie Ross and sister; Carolyn Ross. Left to cherish her memories are sons; Danny (Freda) Ross, Vernon Ross and Freddie Ross all of Tyler, daughters; Carnelia (Johnny) Harper of Tyler and Anga (Milton, Jr.) Watts of New Orleans, Louisiana, seven brothers, four sisters, twenty two grandchildren and twenty four great grandchildren. Public viewing will be on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.