Betty Pinkerton Keith
TYLER — Betty Pinkerton Keith of Tyler Texas passed away in the early morning hours of May 31, 2021, At the East Texas Hospice Homeplace.
Betty was born in Smith County Texas to the late Dennis Earl Pinkerton and Ola Beatrice Carroll Pinkerton.
She attended Rice Schools and Tyler High School. She then attended her beloved Tyler Junior College and graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. She continued her graduate studies at East Texas State, Texas A&M and Texas Tech University where she obtained her master’s degree.
Her career spanned from the Henderson County 4-H, Millican Oil Company, The Associated Milk Producers, Fleming Foods, and the State of Texas where she was a Home Demonstration Agent in three counties. She was an officer and founding member of the Pilot Club in Marshall and a sponsor of the Christian Youth Fellowship in Harrison County. She received many awards and accolades throughout her career. She was honored as an Outstanding Young Woman of America in 1970.
She was a member of the First Christian Church in Tyler.
Betty was an accomplished cook and loved entertaining. She was known by family and friends as the ultimate hostess.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Dennis Earl and Ola Carroll Pinkerton, Her baby brother Dennis Pinkerton and her Sisters Suanna Pinkerton and Shirley Dodd.
She is survived by her sister Carolyn Andrews, Nephews Mike Andrews and Wife Robin of Chattanooga, Mitch Andrews and Wife Joan of Tyler, Steve Dodd of Lindale, and Niece Susie Johnson and Husband Rick Johnson of Lindale. And Eight “Greats” as she called them.
A celebration of life will be on Sunday June 6, 2021, at 2:00 in the afternoon, in the sanctuary at First Christian Church Tyler located at 4202 S. Broadway Tyler TX 75701.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701
