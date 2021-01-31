Betty Mae Duff
TYLER — Betty McNeel Duff, on January 27, 2021, passed away peacefully at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas after several visits with friends and with her niece and daughter-in-law at her bedside. She was born on February 8, 1929 to John Marshall McNeel, Jr. and Anna Mae Fox McNeel in Galveston, TX. Betty had a wonderful wit and a perfect smile. She was always very proud of being a fourth generation “Born on the Island” (BOI) and she had instant recall of homes and families during her driving tours of the Island when she visited.
After graduating from Dominican High School in Galveston, she moved to Houston and began working for Fred Astaire Studios as a ballroom dancer and instructor. Her dancing career took her to many corners of the world. In 1964, she moved to Tyler to continue her dancing and instructing career and taught ballroom dancing to hundreds of Tyler residents until just a few years ago. She continued to live an active life, mainly teaching brides and grooms how to make their “first dance” at their wedding spectacular and special.
In the mid-1960’s Betty married Robert L. Duff, MD of Tyler and continued to live there until her death. During her 35 year marriage to Bob, until his death in 1999, they enjoyed a large circle of friends and many special occasions at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
Betty was pre-deceased by her parents and husband, Bob, and three brothers, J. Marshall McNeel, III, Synott L. McNeel, and Wesley E. McNeel. She was also pre-deceased by her niece, Linea A. McNeel, MD, and nephew, Gregg S. McNeel.
Betty leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Gary P. McNeel and Jane McNeel, and her husband’s children, Patricia S. Duff of New Haven, Connecticut, R. Lewis and Kathleen Duff of Tyler, and Nancy J. Duff and her husband, David Mertz, of East Windsor, New Jersey. She also leaves her nephews and nieces, J. Marshall McNeel, IV, M. David McNeel, Peggy McNeel Rapp, S. Lance McNeel, Jr., Kathleen McNeel Kyle, Juliet A. McNeel, Susette M. McNeel, Lesley L. Robinson, W. Merrett McNeel, Gary P. McNeel, Jr., and Mary Ann McNeel Spencer and also a host of grand and great nieces and nephews.
True to her nature, Betty also leaves numerous loving friends who added enormous joy to her life and ensured she lived her best life till the very end. They include Ann Tibiletti, Tom Tibiletti, Frank Tibiletti, MD, Clair Tibiletti, MD, and Carrie Tibiletti. In addition, her circle of friends included Steven Hardy, Bonny Christian, Jack and Janell Pollard and Dorothy K. Kayser.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob, in a graveside service (due to Covid) under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, Texas on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 1:00 P.M.
The family would like to thank Maria Ferguigoa and her husband, Roberto, for the loving care and attention that they provided to Betty.
Honorary Pallbearers are Austin Duff, Chris Bergfeld, Barney Rapp, Tom Tibiletti, and Jack Pollard.
Because of her devotion and affection for her husband’s son, Lewis Duff, donations may be made, if desired, to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. (nationalmssociety.org)
Condolences and/or memories of Betty may be sent to her niece/goddaughter, Peggy McNeel Rapp, 1703
Broadway St., Galveston, TX 77550.
“Dance to feel good. Dance to feel better. Dance to smile. Just dance.”
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.