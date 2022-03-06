Betty Lou Sherman
JACKSONVILLE — A graveside service for Betty Lou Sherman of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 12 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Meador Cemetery in Jacksonville. Bro. Robert Simpson will officiate. Visitation will begin on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Followed by graveside services at Meador Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. She was born on July 14, 1942, in Athens, Texas and passed away on March 3, 2022, in Jacksonville, Texas. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, various crafts, but most of all traveling with the love of her life her husband Herman, along with spending time with her numerous friends and family. She retired from Trinity Mother Frances where she worked in their business offices. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claudie Lee and Mae Bea Strange; husband, Herman DeWayne Sherman. Left to cherish Betty’s memories are her daughter Lisa Landon and husband Tony of Chapel Hill; sons, Tim Sherman and his wife Jana of Chandler, Joe Rhea and his wife Dale of Flint, and David Rhea and his wife Holly of Chapel Hill Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren.