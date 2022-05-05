Betty L. Martin
BULLARD — Services for Betty L. Martin, 83, of Bullard, will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Whitehouse, TX. with Rev. Ken Branam officiating.
Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Betty passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Tyler, TX.
Betty Martin was born December 9, 1938 in Troup, TX. to Willie Austin Stanton and Bennie Mildred Stanton.
She married Kenneth Edwin Martin of Arp, TX. on June 17, 1955. They were blessed with almost 67 years of marriage.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Bennie Stanton, her sisters, Sible Evans, Willie Mae Fitzgerald, Mildred Smith, and Ruby Fitzgerald, and by a brother, Elmer Stanton.
Betty is survived by her husband, Kenneth Martin, her son, Tracy Martin and wife Denise, and daughter, Lynn Harris and husband Ben. She is survived by her brothers, J.T. Stanton and wife, Pat, and James Stanton and wife, Janet. She is also survived by her sister Modell Holman. She is survived by grandchildren Brian Martin, Jessica Martin-Wheeler, Noah Martin, Daniel Martin, Stacie Keeble, Courtney Harris, Kristin Harris, and Jordan Harris. She is also survived by three greatgrandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tracy Martin, Brian Martin, Ryan Martin, Jordan Harris, Don Chaney, and Eugene Martin.
Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the service at the Church.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
