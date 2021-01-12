Betty L. Hull
TYLER — Betty Hull went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born December 14, 1931 in Van, Texas to Robert Lee (Bob) and Julia Petty. She grew up in Van where she attended Van schools and First Baptist Church as a child. When she was younger, Betty often sang with her sisters Mary Ann and Kay, better know as the “Petty Sisters”, all over East Texas at many churches, outdoor events and school assemblies. She loved all the activities of her high school days, especially sharing them with her best friend, Betty Jo Maddux. Following her high school graduation in 1949, Betty attended Baylor University to study music. Later in life, she organized and hosted many high school reunions which were always a joy for her.
On January 26, 1951, Betty married the love of her life, Richard Aubrey (Dick) Hull and they made their home in College Station for the next four (4) years while Dick finished his degree in veterinary medicine. While in College Station, Betty worked for Texas A & M University in the Accounting Department. Upon Dick’s graduation in 1954, he and Betty moved to Tyler to begin his practice. In 1956, Dr. Hull became partners with Dr. Paul Turman, forming Turman/Hull Animal Hospital, and later Dr. Steve Wilson at Glenwood Animal Hospital.
Betty attended First Baptist Church in Tyler for many years and served as pianist and accompanied vocalist of the choir for 25 years. She later attended Green Acres Baptist Church and loved the 4th of July concerts, the Christmas program, and Sunday music. Betty’s greatest delight was raising her three children and being the strong woman that we so greatly admire. Betty loved the Lord and always felt her mission was to serve others by taking food to family and friends. Watching Texas Aggie football and the Texas A&M Singing Cadets were among Betty’s favorite activities. She enjoyed playing bridge and having dinner together with close friends over the years, and especially loved having picnics with her family at the farm. Betty worked at Tyler Jr. College as a receptionist for 21 years, where she met and welcomed many educators and students and enjoyed serving faculty and staff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Aubrey (Dick) Hull, parents, Robert Lee (Bob) and Julia Petty, brother, Jake Petty, and in-laws Aubrey and Thelma Hull.
Betty is survived by her children and their families: daughter, Kim Bartley, and husband Scott Bartley of Grand Saline; son, Mark Hull, and wife Deidre Hull of Tyler; daughter, Donna Reynolds, and husband Steve Reynolds of Arlington, Texas; her two sisters, Mary Ann Jenkins and husband, Don Jenkins, and Kay Sherbert and husband, Ron Sherbert. Grandchildren include; Christopher & Bekah Bartley of Warrenton, Virginia; Justin & Becca Bartley of Tyler; Logan Hull of Houston; Garrett & Jessie Hull of Brooklyn, New York; Casey & Nicole Richter of Gilbert, Arizona; Julie & Kyle Henson of Smyrna, Tennessee, and 10 great grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers include Christopher Bartley, Justin Bartley, Casey Richter, Logan Hull, Garrett Hull, and Kyle Henson.
A Visitation will take place on Monday, January 11th from 5-7pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 12th at 11:00 am at Lloyd James Funerial Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler , Texas 75701.
