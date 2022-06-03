Betty Kathryn French Garner
TYLER — Services for Betty Kathryn French Garner 84, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Gage officiating. A private burial will be held under the direction of under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Garner passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Tyler. She was born January 26, 1938 in Houston to Charles Vinyard and Grace Smith French.
Betty was a longtime member of Whitehouse United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for over 30 years. She was also a member of Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church for over 20 years. She graduated from Lon Morris College and Stephen F. Austin with a BS in Education. Mrs. Garner taught for 41 years in the Whitehouse Independent School District where she won Teacher of the Year. Teaching was her passion. After her retirement, she continued to substitute teach for ten years.
Mrs. Garner enjoyed quilting, sewing and playing Mahjong. She liked reading, but most of all, she loved to cook for her family. She was and excellent cook and baker.
In 1956, Betty met the love of her life, Billy Ray Garner, whom she married in 1960. They spent 58 wonderful years together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband Bill. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Scott Garner and wife Julie and Blake Garner and wife Amy; grandchildren, Timber Helweg and husband Tanner, Brooks Garner, Andrew Garner, and Sydney Garner.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home.