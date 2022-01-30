Betty Joyce Swinney
VAN — A graveside service under the arrangements of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral
Home will be held for Betty Joyce Honeycutt Swinney at New Harmony Cemetery, Smith County, Texas at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1st with Pastor Derek Watson officiating.
Betty was born August 13th, 1929 in Tyler, Texas to the late Rudolph L. Honeycutt and Katie Mae Worthy Honeycutt. Betty was a homemaker, a retired teacher’s assistant with Tyler ISD, and a member of First Assembly of God Church in Tyler. She passed away at the age of 92 on January 26th, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marcus J. Swinney (2007), her sister-in-law, Ellen Honeycutt (2020), and her parents.
Survivors include her two children and their spouses, Leland and Susan Swinney of Van, and Julia and Ken Smith of Mineola; brother and sister-in-law, Arthur L. and Tula Honeycutt of Tyler and brother, Howard L. Honeycutt of Chapel Hill; three grandchildren, Leigh (Jon) Fullrich, Laura Swinney, and Rebekah Pierce; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Audrey Fullrich.
Betty’s family would like to express their gratitude to the Caring Hearts Hospice team of caregivers!
If desired, memorials may be made to: Church on the Move, 1101 S Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701, Phone:903-595-5256