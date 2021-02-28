Betty Johnson Turner
TYLER — Services for Betty M. Turner, 93, of Whitehouse, Texas will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Whitehouse with Mike Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Turner passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 in Tyler. She was born June 21, 1927 in Thalia, Texas to George and Lizzie Johnson.
After she graduated high school in Crowell, Texas Betty worked for the electric company in Crowell until her marriage to Joe Turner on December 25, 1949. She then started the job that was her true calling and that job was being a wife and mother. She excelled at both as her family was the most important thing in her life. She was so loved and cherished by family and friends and she was the rock in the family’s life of love as well as their spiritual rock. In the last two years of her life she was most anxious to join Joe and her Lord for eternity. What a reunion they must be having!
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joe B. Turner; her son, Mark Turner; as well as her parents, George and Lizzie Johnson; four sisters and one brother. Betty is survived by her daughter and best friend, Cheryle Fisher and husband, Gary; along with their three sons, Brandon Fisher and wife, Sandra; Brett Fisher and wife, Michelle; and Bryce Fisher and his wife, Lindsey. She is also survived by a son, Michael Turner and wife, Rebecca; and their children, Rachel Turner Clinard and husband, Buster; and son, Andrew Turner; and grandson, Samuel Turner. Betty was also survived by eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
It did not matter the time or the day but there was always room in her heart or at her table for everyone. She was a loving friend and treasured her church family at Gateway Baptist Church in Whitehouse, TX and her best mahjong friends, Nora Loro and Mary Pike.
Betty’s family wants to give special thanks to Breanna Lowery and Heart to Heart Hospice. Also, a special thanks is given to the care staff at Meadow Lake and especially Karen Nolen and Ashley Thomas. All were especially kind and loving toward Betty.
