Betty Jo McDonald
WHITEHOUSE — A graveside service for Mrs. Betty Jo McDonald, age 75 of Whitehouse, Texas, is scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, Texas with Pastor Mark Lewis officiating. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Mrs. McDonald was formerly of Troup, Texas before moving to Whitehouse, Texas. She was a member of the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Tyler, Texas. Mrs. McDonald was preceded in death by her husband, Bill McDonald in 2003, brothers, James Shacklett, William Shacklett, Virgil Shacklett, and Jerry Shacklett, and sisters, Maddlee Zoborist and Mary Gee. She is survived by her brother, Tommy Shacklett of Chandler, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
