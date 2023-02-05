Betty Jean Brantley
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Betty Jean Brantley, 93, of Chandler, Texas, will be held at 2pm Monday, February 6, 2023, at Eubank Funeral Home with Reverend Kaylea Van-Wettering officiating.
Betty went home to the Lord on February 1, 2023, in Tyler. She was born in Edom, Texas on January 23, 1930, to Reagan and Bulah (McCall) Miller. Betty met her true love in Shirley Max Brantley and shared 53 wonderful years together after marrying on July 1, 1949. Betty had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed life. She liked to go square dancing with her husband and to play 42 with her friends. Betty was a dedicated Christian and member of the Edom Methodist Church. She was always excited about traveling and experiencing nature anywhere she went. When she was home, she enjoyed sitting on her porch and watching the hummingbirds fluttering from the feeders to all the flowers she had planted in the yard.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Shirley Max Brantley; parents, Reagan and Bulah Miller; brothers: Hubert Miller, Delma Miller, Billy Dean Miller; sisters: Velma Voyles, Dot Walker; and niece, Glenda Bearden.
Betty is survived by her caring family: nephews, Billy Dean Miller, Jr., and wife, Clair, Kyle Miller and wife, Jana; niece, Marsha Stephens and husband, Joe; and numerous great nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Eubank Funeral Home with interment at Edom Cemetery.