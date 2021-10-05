Betty Frizzell Hodges
TYLER — Funeral services for Betty Frizzell Hodges, 81 of Tyler, will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Deville officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Hodges was born April 24, 1940 in Tyler to William Arthur and Mattie Gaiser Frizzell in Tyler and passed away September 28, 2021 in Tyler.
She attended Tyler schools and was an admissions receptionist at Mother Frances Hospital for 13 years. Betty enjoyed volunteering with the Tyler Police Department and at William and Catherine Booth Apartments. She was known as the “bingo lady” and was overjoyed when they threw her a surprise party for her 78th birthday. Betty enjoyed crafts, making her flower pens that she shared with so many. She enjoyed sharing her “special treats” that were made with so much love. Angels, crosses, butterflies, birds (especially cardinals) had a very special place in her heart. She had a love for animals, especially her dogs, Gracie and Roosevelt. To have had her as a friend was a true blessing.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Perry Hodges; brother, William Glyne Frizzell; sisters, Wanda Faye Sirman and Carole Ann Allen and cousins.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mandi Graham and Holly Welmaker (Charlie); two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Welmaker, Jonathan Allen, Mike Dixon, Tom Lyles and Jerry Powell.
A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, October 6th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
If desired memorials may be made to Therapet, the Children’s Advocacy Center or a charity of your choice.