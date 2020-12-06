Betty Florence Waters
TYLER — Services will not be held. Just visitation and gravesite.
Visitation for Betty Florence Waters, 92, of Tyler, will be held on Sunday Dec. 6, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Burial will be Monday Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Starrville Cemetery in Starrville, TX., under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, with Rev. Jamie Eitson officiating.
Betty passed away on Dec. 1, 2020 in Tyler.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1928 in Winona, TX to Henry Arzo and Betty Luticia Clark.
She was married to Otha Earnest Waters on April 3, 1943. They were married over 77 years. They had 1 daughter and 2 sons, Suzan Nick, Bobby Joe Waters and Bruce Waters. Betty also had 6 grandchildren,Sandy Crouch, Bobby Nick Jr., Anthony Nick, Bill Waters, Tera Walker and BJ Waters. She also had 8 great-grandkids, Zackery, Holeigh, Emaleigh, Ty, Kirsten, Lane, Bailey and Kate and one great- great-grandson, Waylon.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Waters, Kevin Crouch, Anthony Nick, Bobby Nick Jr., BJ Waters, Bill Waters and Kenzek Graham.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. RIP Mama, Mother, Momo, and Granny Mae. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
