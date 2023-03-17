Betty Dee Walsh - Neal
TYLER — Betty Walsh Neal was born March 14, 1954 and passed away March 12, 2023, after succumbing to brief illness. Betty was born in Monohans, Tx. She spent the majority of early childhood in Stormville, NY before moving back to Tyler, TX at age 12 and finishing John Tyler High School in 1972.
Betty is known best for having a generous heart. She worked off/on for several small town newspapers. Betty was responsible for newspaper layout and design, she wrote entertaining columns, showcasing local events, music, art and made many friends along the way.
Betty spent her latter years caring for others and in the end, being cared for. She was a “mom” to many and friend to all. She enjoyed laughter, her cats, her grandchildren, good books, tending to her plants and trips to the beach.
Betty is preceded in death by her mother, Lenora Juanita Walsh of Yoakum, TX and father, William H. Walsh of Kings Co., NY; spouse, Tommy Rae Neal of Mt Pleasant, TX and son Scotty Wade, Tyler, TX.
Betty is survived by children, son Christopher Chad Wade of Seguin, TX., age 49, son Chaney Lee Wade of Teaselvillle, Tx., age 48, daughter Chana Michelle Dockery of Tyler, TX., age 44 and step son Christopher Neal and family of Palestine, TX. ; Nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration in honor of Betty’s life in the coming weeks. The date and time have yet to be announced.