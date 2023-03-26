Betty Ann Williams Wagner
MCKINNEY — Betty Ann Willams Wagner died peacefully on March 19, 2023 in Mckinney, Texas. She was born on August 18, 1938 and was preceded in death by her daughter Stacy Lea Wagner and her parents Thomas Alton Williams and Maurine Ellen (Emmons) Williams.
Survivors include her daughter Denise Drew Davis and her son Corey Alton Drew; her cousins Ray Williams and wife Ella and son Chet Williams; her devoted friends Dimple Martin and Laura Cloud.
Betty grew up in Tyler, Texas where she attended public schools then graduated Tyler Junior College where she was an Apache Belle.
She moved to Dallas, Texas and worked as a secretary in the oil and gas business until she retired in 2000. Betty loved being a secretary and excelled in oil and gas.
When her youngest child was born deaf Betty learned then taught sign language and was dedicated to ensuring language access for deaf people. Betty was an avid reader, she loved dancing, collecting owls, and growing plants. She could, would, and did grow anything.
Throughout her life Betty was courageous, determined, and resilient. She maintained her quick wit, ease and grace until the very end and left this world better than she found it.
Betty’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Ivy of McKinney Memory Care and Monarch Hospice. Betty will be cremated and interred in Williams Cemetery. No services are planned. If you would like to honor Betty please give to the charity of your choice.