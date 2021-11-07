Betty Ann Adkins
VAN — Betty Ann Adkins passed away peacefully in her sleep Nov. 4, 2021. She was born Nov. 10, 1934 in Tyler, Texas, to the late Luther Lee and Joanna Jenkins. She spent her childhood in the Chapel Hill area before marrying the late Charles Adkins in 1950 and moving to Van, Texas. She raised three children on the family farm, all the while pursuing a career in Cosmetology. Betty moved to Tyler in 1974, where she worked as a talented hairdresser for 47 years with many loyal clients becoming lifelong friends.
Betty was known for her homestyle cooking, especially her famous chocolate cakes, and enjoyed sharing delicious homecooked meals with family and friends.
She loved shopping, decorating, going to the boats with her dear late friend, Rita Crouch, staying up to all hours of the night watching old westerns, and playing board games with her special friend and neighbor, Rodney Walston.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, sister Patricia Harris, brother Luther Jenkins, Jr. and niece, Paula McNeil. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Kathy Adkins; daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Skip Herring and Debra and Greg Davie; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by beloved sister, Shirley Proctor; brothers Glen Jenkins and Rex Jenkins; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
A beautiful and strong woman with a unique spirit, Betty will be missed by all that knew her. Lastly, a very special Thank You to the Angels in the Briarcliff Health Center Star Unit and Hospice of East Texas, who cared for Betty like family in her last months and always let her do it her way.
Services will be held at Hilliard Funeral Home in Van on Tues, Nov. 9. Visitation will be at 10am with service to follow. She will be laid to rest at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler in a private family service.