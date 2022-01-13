Betty Alice Braden Sheffield
JACKSONVILLE — A graveside service for Betty Alice Braden Sheffield of Jacksonville, Texas is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Dr. Darin Wood will officiate. Visitation will follow at Autry Funeral Home Chapel.
Betty was born in Beaumont, TX on October 8, 1929 and entered her heavenly home on January 11, 2022.
Betty touched and influenced many through her varied interests over 92 years of life...A dedicated Girl Scout leader, a faithful Pre-school Sunday School teacher at Central Baptist Church, Director of Library Services for the Jacksonville Public Library from 1974-1986, an avid bird watcher, a coach’s wife, a full-time mother, a loyal friend.
Interacting with and teaching children was a constant source of joy in her life. She had a way with kids-and she cared-and they all loved her for it. She loved her children and adored her grands and great-grands.
Betty was married for nearly 59 years to Coach Dick Sheffield and they were both proud to call Jacksonville home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, F.S. (Spud) Braden and Alline (Peebles) Braden; and husband, Richard “Dick” Sheffield.
Left to cherish Betty’s memory are son and daughter-in-law, Brad and PaiLin Sheffield of Houston; daughter and spouse Suzanne and Lori Sheffield of North Richland Hills. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Sara Sheffield, Richard Sheffield and wife Crystal, Stephen Sheffield and wife Ashley; and six great-grandchildren Leo, Josie, Luca, Reese, Elle and Knox.
The family would like to offer special thanks to caregivers Waive Speck Reynolds, Katrina Hansen, and Donna Reynolds, whom she acknowledged as adopted daughters. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice for their kind and professional care.