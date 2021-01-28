Bette Jo Croft Young
CHANDLER — Bette Jo Croft Young passed away peacefully in her sleep at home January 6, 2021 after a long bout with Alzheimer’s. Bette was born August 1, 1932 in Seminole, Oklahoma, to Glenn Wesley Croft and Esther Lewis Croft. Bette moved with her family to Texas when she was a toddler, and grew up in the East Texas oil camps, primarily the Sinclair camp near Wright City where her father was employed. Bette was devoted to her family, and was a proud alumna of Gaston High School, whose reunions she attended regularly for many years. Bette was a drum player in the Gaston band. After Bette graduated from Gaston in 1950 she attended Tyler Junior College, and was a member of the famous Apache Belles, standing proudly at the very center of the line and performing at the Sugar Bowl.
Bette married Don Young in 1951, and gave birth to her first two sons Richard and Kenneth while her husband was stationed with the Air Force in Biloxi, Mississippi. Following her husband’s discharge, the couple moved back to Austin Texas, where Bette worked at Breckenridge hospital in Austin Texas while her husband completed his degree. Her husband’s graduation from UT Austin led to a move to Grand Prairie, Texas, where a daughter Susan and another son Russell were born to complete her family.
Bette and her family relocated to Van, Texas in 1963, where they had purchased a ranch. She remained in Van for the next 45 years. During her years in Van, Bette worked at the First State Bank, where she was beloved by customers and co-workers alike for her kindness and sweet nature. Bette also worked for the Van Oil Museum and the Van Library. Beyond working at the bank, Bette lovingly raised her four children, and worked to care for and improve the land that had brought the family to Van. She was a member of the Van United Methodist Church.
Bette and Don divorced for a while but remarried 12 years ago in 2009. The final years of Bette’s life were spent with her husband in Chandler, at Lake Palestine and in the Ben Wheeler and Edom area, where everyone loved her for her gentleness and modest sweetness. During these years she was a member of the Chandler United Methodist Church.
Bette was a truly kind soul, who loved little children, animals, drawing and painting, music and travel. She loved to laugh. Some of her most happy times were when gathered with her extended family, laughing at the tales her brothers would tell of their youths. Bette had many interests which included flying lessons, playing the guitar, photography and painting. She loved to visit her kids and family, loved to dance and listen to the band on Tuesdays in Edom, loved to go to Silverton Colorado and browse the town and the mountains.
Bette was preceded in death by her beloved parents Glenn and Esther, and her older brother Chuck. She is survived by her sister Linda and brother Bill. She is survived by her husband, Don; her sons Richard Young, Kenneth (Debbie) Young, Russell (Dorothy) Young, and daughter Susan (Tom) Howsman. Additionally she is survived by 8 grandchildren; Tamera Engler, Tracie Hart, Kevin Young, Stephanie Doe, Jayme Allgood, Travis Young, David Beyer, Rick Beyer; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members that cherished her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Bette’s honor be made to Hospice of East Texas or a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Pictures and information at www.hilliardfuneralhome.com.
