Bessie Jones
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Mrs. Bessie Hill Jones, 79, will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be held in Antioch Cemetery in Whitehouse, Texas under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. **MASK ARE REQUIRED** Mrs. Jones was born on April 30, 1941 and transitioned on October 16, 2020. Public viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m.

