Bertie Ann Gleghorn
EL DORADO — Bertie Ann (Hill) Gleghorn was born December 4, 1931 in Felsenthal, Arkansas to Leon Festus and Geneva Hill and passed away on February 19, 2022.
Bertie spent most of her adult life in El Dorado, devoting her love and attention to her husband, Bob, and their three children. Once the children were grown and Bob was retired, the two of them retired to Lake Palestine, near Tyler, Texas, where Bertie enjoyed many years as an office manager in Tyler as well as volunteering at a local hospital. Throughout her years in Arkansas and Texas Bertie loved socializing with friends - some of which reached as far back as her high school days. She and Bob traveled the world, often with close lifelong friends. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed playing bridge and bunko, and was an avid reader.
Bertie was preceded in death by her parents, Festus and Geneva Hill and her husband, Robert H. Gleghorn.
Survivors include Bertie’s three children: Kyle Gleghorn (Stephenie), Gifford Gleghorn, Toni Robertson (Carlon), four grandchildren Andria Gleghorn, Nathan Gleghorn (Angie), Dustin Foster (Melissa), Blake Foster; and two great-grandchildren, Baylor and Claire Gleghorn and two brothers, Leon Festus Hill Jr, and Ken Roy Hill (Donna)
A memorial service of Bertie’s life will be held at Young’s Funeral Directors on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2 pm with Rev. Adam Hill officiating, preceded by a visitation at 1 pm.
The graveside service with Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude’s would be appreciated.
