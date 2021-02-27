Bertha Lee Coats
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Bertha Lee Coats are scheduled for Sunday, February 28, 2021, 1:00 pm at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rodney Curry officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Bertha Lee Raibon Coats was born to Archie Raibon and Beatrice Brooks Raibon, January 17, 1928. She attended school in Tyler, Texas and spoke both English and Spanish.
She departed this life on February 21, 2021 at the age of 93. Both parents preceded her in death, her husband Vernon Coats, Sr.; daughter Paula Chatman, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
She is survived by her children: LaWanda Coats, Barbara Porter (Charles), Vernon Coats, Jr. (Lois), Billy Coats Sr., (Evelyn), Nellie Hampton (Lorenzo, Jr.), Bernida Coats, Jerry Coats (Annie), Johnny Coats, (Rita) and Esther Montgomery. Bertha had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Saturday, 2:00-6:00 pm. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED!!
