Bernice Specht
HIDEAWAY — Funeral services for Bernice Specht will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Swords officiating. Immediately following the service, a private family graveside will be held at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler, Texas. The funeral home will be open for family and friends to come by and pay their respects from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Bernice Victoria Morris Specht was born February 22, 1930 to the late Joseph Frederick Morris and Wilhelmina “Minnie” Rosa Bertha Bost Morris at Princeton, MN. She had been a resident of Hideaway for 42 years, formerly living in Tyler. She was a member of Hideaway Community Church and loved to cross-stitch. She enjoyed tending to the many birds in her backyard.
In earlier years, she worked as a licensed keypunch operator for EDS in Richardson for many years. She married her husband, Edmund Specht, on June 14, 1952 on a naval base in California.
Bernice passed away at the age of 91 on May 11, 2021 in Tyler. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Joseph Specht; sisters, Viola Sydow and Mamie Thompson; brother, George Morris; great-grandson, Emmett Swords; and best friends, Jeannie and “Rassie”.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Ed Specht of Hideaway; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki & Steve Swords; son and daughter-in-law, Steve & Charla Specht; son-in-law, Don Accardo; grandchildren, Jasien Swords (Rebekah), Lindsay Pellerzi (Garrett), Preslie Hilliard (Brook), and Jordan Specht (Amanda); nine great-grandchildren, Henry, Silas, Baker, Emma, Levi, Kingston, Charleigh, Stevie, and Beau; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be family: Steve Specht, Steve Swords, Don Accardo, Jasien Swords, Jordan Specht, Brook Hilliard, and Garrett Pellerzi.
If desired, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.