Bernice Franklin Banks
CHICAGO, IL — Mrs. Banks transitioned to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on February 11, 2023.
Homegoing services for Mrs. Banks will be Friday, February 24, 2023 at Greater New Mount Eagle Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago, IL at noon. Visitation will be from 4 - 6 p.m. on Thursday at Higgins Funeral Home in Chicago and from 11- noon on Friday at the church.
She was born in 1926 in Smith County, TX. She united with New Hope Baptist Church in Smith County, TX at an early age. When she moved to Tyler, she united with North Star Baptist Church. Upon moving to Chicago in 1951, she united with Saint John Church Baptist and served faithfully in various capacities for many years until her health began to fail. She was also very active with the National Baptist Convention.
She attended New Hope High School and graduated from Arp Industrial High School in Arp, TX. She became a licensed nurse after high school and worked at Taliaferro Medical Clinic in Tyler TX, a hospital in Kerrville, TX and Camp Fannin Hospital in Tyler, TX.
After moving to Chicago, she was employed as a nurse at Michael Reese Hospital for many years, as well as being a private duty nurse. Mrs. Banks operated Frantz Unlimited, a travel agency in Chicago. She travelled extensively throughout her life.
Mrs. Banks was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Banks, parents, Rev. Milas Franklin, Sr. and Estella Cooper Franklin, sisters, Maggie Nell Franklin and Maudie Dorsey, brothers, Ersil, Levert and Gilbert Franklin.
She leaves to cherish her life, her sister, Florine Franklin Ware (Mckinney, TX) and brothers, Rev. Milas Franklin Jr. (Dallas, TX) and Rev. Ernest Franklin (Chicago,IL) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members and friends.