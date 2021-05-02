Bernadette “Bernie” Tures
TYLER — A funeral Mass “celebrating the life of” Bernadette “Bernie” Tures, 85, of Tyler will be held 10 am, Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with the very Rev. Hank Lanik officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.
Mrs. Tures passed away on April 22, 2021 in Tyler. She was born August 9, 1935 in Racine WI to parents Eleanor and Henry Markson. Bernie married Clarence “Larry” Tures (deceased) on June 1, 1957 and were married for 63 years. Bernie was the mother of Sharon (Paul) Hashim, Susan (Timothy) Fallon, Robert Tures (deceased), Sandra (Joseph) Conway, and George (Rebecca) Tures. She was grandmother to Christine (Chad) Medaris, Andrew, Erin (Nick) Leija and William (Ava) Fallon, Lindsey and Shelby Conway and Matthew, Benjamin and Hollyn Tures. She was great-grandmother to John, Anna and Sarah Medaris and Silas Leija. She is survived by one sibling, Jerome “Jerry” Markson.
Bernie worked for New York Life and raised 5 children. She loved volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, where she was a faithful member for 51 yrs.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 with a Rosary following at 6:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or St. Vincent de Paul of Tyler, 410 South College, Tyler, TX 75702 of Tyler.
