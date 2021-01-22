Benny Ray Cutright

Benny was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Cutright, and brother, James Hubbard.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Johnson; sons, David Cutright and Jerry Cutright; significant other, Phyllis Thornton; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Richard Cutright, Joseph Reed, Robert Cutright, Michael Rodriguez, Alexander Rodriguez, and Mason Chambers.
The funeral service will be held at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00am. There will be a viewing at the same location and day beginning at 9:00am. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.