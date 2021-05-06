Bennie Lois Marshall
TYLER — Wake:
New Zion #1 Baptist Church, 2501 Calloway Rd., Tyler, TX 75707, Friday, May 7, 2021 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm, (903) 561-9953. *Refreshments to follow: 3324 Shiloh Rd., Tyler, Texas 75707
Homegoing Service:
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 1415 W. 29th Street, Tyler, Texas 75702, Saturday, May 8, 2021 11:00 am- 1:00 pm, (903) 592-7588.
Bennie Lois Marshall was born June 21, 1927, to Frank Smith and Martha Ann Edwards. Bennie was the fourth born child produced by this union (Orene, Annie, Frank, Jr., and Billie Jo). Held in high regard and affectionately considered as the “Mother of the Church,” Bennie was a member of New Zion # 1 Baptist Church, Tyler Texas, Clayton Community. Whether it was with her children, friends or members of the community, Bennie allowed the light of Christ to shine through her; always nurturing and caring for those around her. On April 27, 2021, Bennie entered into her eternal rest where she transitioned to her heavenly body. Bennie is survived by her (8) Children, Wilford Marshall, Diane Marshall Sirls, Emanuel Marshall, Paul Marshall, Clifford Tony Marshall, Guinise Marshall, Willus Marshall, Jr., Lenora Shoulders, daughter-in-law, Burnice Marshall, (27) grandchildren, (50) great grandchildren, (11) great-great grandchildren, and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and acquaintances.
**Please send flowers and/or notes of condolences for delivery,
For Friday, May 7, 2021 (12pm-5pm)
For Saturday, May 8, 2021 (7am-9am)
New Zion #1 Baptist Church
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
2501 Calloway Rd., Tyler, Texas 75707
1415 W. 29th St., Tyler, Texas 75702
Homegoing Service to Streamed Via ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88934369482?pwd=V3VDYkxLUXBrdHhuMTUzZHQ3ZTNNQT09
Meeting ID: 889 3436 9482
Passcode: 950859
Final Arrangements Entrusted to:
Oscar Johnson Funeral Home
Marquis Demon Johnson Sr. Owner & Executive Director
415 Berry Road Houston, Texas 77022
713 412-2341
“Serving Every Family As Our Own”