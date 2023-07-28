Benjamin D. Sparks
SHREVEPORT, LA — Services for Benjamin “B.J.” Doyle-Carradine Sparks, 28, of Tyler, TX will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler with Rev. C.J. Dickenson and Rev. Ron Ivey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
B.J. passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fort Worth, TX after a series of medical mishaps due to an illness. He was born July 19, 1995, in Shreveport, LA to Benjamin Doyle Sparks and Robin Ann Edwards Sparks.
B.J. accepted Christ at a young age and lived his life in a way that honored his decision. He was a member of Gospel Church in Tyler, where he served in Media. BJ graduated from Parkway High School, Bossier City, LA and held the position of Internet Marketing with Beck Business Services, LLC.
Benjamin served as MDA Goodwill Ambassador for ten years as Ark-La-Tex and Louisiana State Goodwill Ambassador.
BJ loved all aspects of the game of football. He assisted Evangel Middle School as a student coach and later was an intern and avid fan of the Bossier Battlewings. BJ cherished these roles and formed very special relationships with the players and coaches. He also enjoyed college and NFL football. BJ was also very active with Christian Crew gaming group where he formed many friendships. BJ set an example of serving God, others, and living his life to the fullest, despite having Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
BJ was witty and wise beyond his years. He touched many lives, changing those who knew him for the better. For BJ, the battle was won. Our worst day was his best as he is now in the presence of Jesus, his savior. While we cannot change some things in life, we can change how we live our lives. BJ’s work is finished here, but ours is not - Make it count! From here until we reach the end of our days, we can LIVE LIKE BJ SPARKS.
BJ was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin D. Sparks; grandfather, Robert Edwards; uncle, Robert (Bobby) Edwards; his paternal grandmother and grandfather, Evelyn and Doyle Sparks.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Robin Beck and husband Mark; grandmother, Doris Dunn Edwards; sisters, Shawna Brown and husband Jonathan, Shannon Stillwell and husband Ryan; stepsisters, Kaela Deslatte and husband Daniel, Krista Rhodes and husband Jordan; and one brother, Taylor Guyton; nieces, nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Guyton, Jonathan Brown, Daniel Deslatte, Ryan Stillwell, Robbie Britton, and Charles Tucker.
If desired, Memorial contributions may be made to https://cureduchenne.org, or https://www.payitforwardnetworking.com