POYNOR — Benjamin Cole Montrose was born February 14, 2000 and entered eternal life on November 22, 2020. He was 20 years old.
A visitation will begin on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Cole loved hunting, fishing and baseball. He also enjoyed riding 4 wheelers in his free time.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Troy Dean Glass.
Cole is survived by parents, John and Deanna Montrose of Poynor; and grandparents, Charles and Luan Montrose of Frankston.

