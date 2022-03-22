Benita Faye Carver
BROWNSBORO — Funeral services for Benita Carver, 82, of Brownsboro, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church of Chandler with Bro. Rick Gray and Bro. Ron Ivey officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Carver passed away on March 20, 2022, in Brownsboro.
Benita Faye (Cooper) Carver was born March 21, 1939, in Tyler, the daughter of Chester Lee Cooper and Jessie Faye (Clark) Cooper. She graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1957 before attending Henderson County Junior College and graduated with her bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University. Benita spent her teaching career at the Birdwell and Andy Woods campuses of the Tyler Independent School District from 1963 until her retirement in 1994. She was an active and devoted member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society and during her free time, enjoyed reading, gardening, and playing dominoes with her church friends. Benita played and taught piano for many years and was a talented seamstress, often making quilts for her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as outgoing, friendly, encouraging, and always considerate of others.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include husband, Hugh Carver of Brownsboro; sister, Joyce Jordan of Brownsboro; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended relatives, and a host of friends.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.