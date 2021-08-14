Belinda Yarbrough
VAN — Services for Belinda Yarbrough will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Calhoun officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family graveside will be held at Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery in Van.
Belinda Kay Strickland Yarbrough was born September 1, 1957 in Tyler, Texas. She had been a resident of Van most of her life. She worked as the business manager for Van Healthcare for over 20 years and was a member of Van First Baptist Church. She loved people and was always taking care of others. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Belinda passed away at the age of 64 on August 12, 2021 in Dallas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray Strickland and Tommie Louise Beard Strickland, and sister, Sherian Strickland.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Bill Yarbrough of Van; two boys and daughters-in-law, Chad & Lindsay Yarbrough of Pennsylvania and Bryan & Stephanie Yarbrough of Van; brothers and sister-in-law, Larry Strickland of Dallas and Terry & Charlotte Strickland of Tyler; and three grandchildren, Presley, Easton, and Haley.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the transplant team at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, as well as the special care of Dr. Cedric Spak and Dr. Gregory McKenna. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.americantransplantfoundation.org in Belinda’s honor.