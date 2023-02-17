Belinda Gail Westberry
TYLER — Belinda Gail Westberry was born on August 13, 1949, in Tyler, Texas. She passed away on February 7, 2023, at the age of 73. She was a life-long resident of Tyler. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, and spending time with her family and friends. Belinda loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her dog, Mindy.
Belinda was preceded in death by her parents, Perry Henderson and Vassie D. (Owens) Henderson; three sisters, Debbie Gaston, Patsy Hardin, and Terrie Alphin, and brother, Perry D. Henderson.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Westberry of Tyler, son Keith Westberry and wife Maria, son John Westberry and wife Julie; sister, Sherrie Harris of Richardson, Texas; six grandchildren, Kole Westberry, Anna Westberry, Katie Bence and husband, Kevin, Clint Westberry and wife, Sara, Clayton Westberry and wife Emilie, Chloe Westberry; and two great-grandchildren, Barron Bence and Sadie Westberry.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Dover Cemetery in Lindale, Texas. Pallbearers will be Clint Westberry, Kole Westberry, Clayton Westberry, Craig Gaston, Kevin Bence, and Kevin Taylor.
Memorials may be made to the Scottish Rite hospital.