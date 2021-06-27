Becky B. Masters
CHANDLER — Becky B. Masters, 76, Chandler, passed away on June 25, 2021 in Tyler. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Becky Masters was born July 22, 1944 in Guntersville, AL to the late Preston and Beatrice Childress. She had lived in Chandler for 50 years. She was a woman of great faith and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Athens, TX. She worked for many years as an LVN and thoroughly enjoyed her career. Becky was known as a fabulous cook and enjoyed oil painting as well as spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandson. She was preceded in death by son, James Preston and brother, Raylon Childress.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Gerald Masters of Chandler; children, Jeffrey Masters and Sherry Goolsby; sister, Jane Childress; grandchildren, Kelsey Lewis and Ethan Masters; and great-grandson, Colton Lewis.
 
 

