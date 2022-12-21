spotlight Beatrice Pauline Murray Dec 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beatrice Pauline MurrayTYLER — Born 02/21/1929, deceased 12/19/2022. Services to be held on Friday, December 23rd at 10:00 am, at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beatrice Pauline Murray Jackson Tyler Funeral Home Service Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse: 12.21.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world.” (Luke 2:1) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Funeral Home Gift of Sports CD Rates - LNJ/TMT/MNM Free Book CD Rates Bulletin Trending Topics The note that Stephen 'Twitch' Boss left led investigators to rule death a suicide Police: Tyler shooting suspect turns self in Local barber opens permanent location, gives back to community Fed Easing Rate Hikes May Be Good News for Housing Market Ex-NFL player gets 25 years in Harrison County child sex abuse case