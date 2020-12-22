Beatrice Morman Coleman
TYLER — Services for Beatrice Morman Coleman, 97, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Chandler City Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Beatrice passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Tyler.
She was born September 12, 1923 in Tyler to Horace and Jessie Mae Shiftlet Smith.
Beatrice was an owner of a day care center for over 25 years and was a member of Dean Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Jack Coleman and daughter, Carol Hoenscheidt.
She is survived by her son, Pat Coleman of Tyler, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
