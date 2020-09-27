Beatrice Marshall

Mrs. Marshall passed away on September 24, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on July 18,1926 in Hopkins County to Ira and Ruth Vaughn. She graduated from Commerce High School in 1941 at the age of 14. Ms. Bea, as she was known, earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from East Texas State University and spent 44 years as an elementary school teacher in the Tyler Independent School District.
As a teacher, Mrs. Marshall was the consummate educator, loved and respected by her students and co-worker alike. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church, Texas Retired Teachers Association and was an avid animal lover.
Mrs. Marshall was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Marshall, parents, Ira and Ruth Vaughn, sister Loretta Vaughn and son Gregory Marshall. She is survived by sons Gary Marshall and wife Betty of Prosper, Ronny Marshall and wife Carla of Whitehouse, daughter-in-law D’Lynn Marshall of Flint, seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Ms. Bea will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her but there is comfort in knowing that she now dwells in the peace and glory of the Kingdom of Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 3405 N. Northeast Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75708, or call 1-800-628-0028.