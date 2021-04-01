Barry Eugene Brooks
KEMP — Dr. Barry Eugene Brooks, 80, passed away on March 28, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Boerne, Texas. He was born on July 11, 1940 in Dallas, Texas to Lela Mae Lane Brooks and Dr. Eugene Herman Brooks. Barry grew up on Swiss Avenue in Dallas and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1958 where he was a member of the cheer team. He then attended SMU and graduated from Baylor School of Dentistry in 1968. Upon graduation, he practiced dentistry with his father in the Dallas Medical Arts Building and then moved his family to Jacksonville to open his own practice in 1972. While in Jacksonville, he was a member of the Jaycees and the Kiwanis Club. He and his family were members of Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville where he was a member of Goodfellows Bible class. He enjoyed traveling with his family, playing golf several times a week, and studying scripture. After 30 years of practicing dentistry, he retired and moved to Kemp, Texas. In retirement, he loved gardening, raising chickens, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Kemp. Dr. Brooks, or “Brooksie” to his golfing buddies, was known by his friends and family as a sweet soul, always smiling and willing to help anyone in need. He was a true friend who loved Jesus.
He was preceded in death by, his son, Brady Eugene Brooks; his parents; and his sister, Barbara Brooks Meier. Barry is survived by his daughter Brenda Brooks Rocchio and husband, Leland Rocchio of Boerne, Texas; daughter-in-law Jeana Pierce Culp and husband, Rick Culp of Livingston, TX; his sisters Beverly Brooks Dossett and husband, Mike Dossett of Mabank, TX, and Bebe Brooks Horton of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Mary Rocchio, Hannah Rocchio, Ava Rocchio, Chase Culp and Dean Culp; five nieces; four nephews, and a host of dear friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, 750 S. Jackson St., Jacksonville, Texas 75766 with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Don Harvey will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are John Alexander, Harry Beavers, Mike Bellar, Kenneth Bingham, Charles Creed, Spike Harlan, Charles Humphries, Gayle Miller and Lewis Sessums. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to First Baptist Church Kemp, P.O. Box 365, Kemp, Texas 75143, or a charitable organization of your choice. A special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice San Antonio for the wonderful care they provided.
