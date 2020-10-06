Barry Edward Durham

Graveside services for Barry Durham, 56, of Van will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
He was born January 27th, 1964 in Tyler, Texas to the late James and Anita Durham and passed away Friday Oct. 2nd, 2020 in Tyler. He was a member of Pruitt Baptist Church.
Survivors are his brothers, Kent Durham, Keith Durham and his wife, Cynthia; sister, Kimberli Durham. Nieces and Nephews: Chris Durham, Katie Beckett, Jennifer Williams, Kelly Britton, Jordan Durham, Taylor Jones, Shelby Van Sickle, and Lillie Van Sickle. Aunts and Uncles: Charles and Evelyn Leggette, Andy and Kay Cole.
Viewing will be 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday at Burks-Walker-Tippit.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Traditions Hospice 10240 US-69, Tyler, TX 75706 or Park Place nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 2450 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701.