Barry Don Batie-Roy
ABBEVILLE, LOUISIANA — Barry Don Batie-Roy, age 55, Abbeville, La formerly of Edom and Dallas, Texas, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, after a battle with kidney and lung cancer.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Abbeville. Mt. Madge McLain of St Paul Episcopal will officiate. Inurnment will be held in St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery in Abbeville, immediately following the services.
A special Gathering of Friends will be held at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and David Brown, Saturday June 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., 1415 VZ CR 4807, Ben Wheeler, TX 75754 (Edom area). Family and friends are invited.
