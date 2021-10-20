Barry Coffey
LINDALE — Services for Barry Coffey will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Martin Farnsworth officiating.
Barry Wayne Coffey was born February 16, 1963 in Helfin, AL. He passed away at the age of 58 on October 14, 2021 from stage 4 lung cancer. Barry had a talent for fixing things, had a great sense of humor, and a big heart.
Survivors include his two children, Cassi Coffey Osorio and Cory “Cora” Coffey; mom and stepfather, Jane & Larry Kepler; siblings, Jerome Coffey, Annette Coffey, Carl Coffey, Richard Coffey, Marlena Howerton, Keith Coffey, Marie Hunt, and Michael Coffey; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil “Bill” Coffey; niece, Alyssa B. Howerton; and grandparents, Ada Coffey, Alta Coffey, Addie Sprayberry, and Carlton Sprayberry.